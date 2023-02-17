Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 901 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enova International by 101.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Enova International by 49.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $50.55 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

