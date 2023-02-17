Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after buying an additional 1,330,348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 151,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avid Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $20,908,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Avid Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 530,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

