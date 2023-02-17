Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,257 Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $8,951,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $5,854,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $4,153,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Enhabit stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

