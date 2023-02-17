Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

