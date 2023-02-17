Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

