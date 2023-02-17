Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 11,115 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Jonestrading reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYMT stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.75. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.34%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

