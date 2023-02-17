Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,254 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,287.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after purchasing an additional 221,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.