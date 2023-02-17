Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

LZB opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

