Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

