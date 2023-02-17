Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,978 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 121,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $87,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,886.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $87,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,886.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoreCivic Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CXW stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.