Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,890,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,221 shares of company stock valued at $706,017. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Stock Down 1.0 %

SXI stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

