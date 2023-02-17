Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 558 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $74.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

