Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 894 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHL stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

