Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 916 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Buckle by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $42.55 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

