Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

About Customers Bancorp

Shares of CUBI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.57. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading

