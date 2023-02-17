Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 739.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in SkyWest by 47.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 195.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SkyWest by 39.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.82. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

