Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth $145,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $159,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About iStar

iStar stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $748.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

