Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 233.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 55.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Gogo by 369.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Gogo Price Performance

Gogo Company Profile

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

