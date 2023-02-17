Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 3.1 %

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.