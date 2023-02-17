Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $911.55 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.64.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

