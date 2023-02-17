Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $47.27 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.