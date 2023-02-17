Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $179,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Photronics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.20. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

