Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $54.17 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.36.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

