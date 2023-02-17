Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

