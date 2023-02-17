Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.06. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

About Par Pacific

Several research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

