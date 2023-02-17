Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 26.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.8% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Shares of RCII opened at $28.28 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

