Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $187,000 Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Employers during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Employers by 126.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 134,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Employers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Stock Down 0.6 %

Employers Announces Dividend

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.02 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.