Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 73.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $75.18 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

