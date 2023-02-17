Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

