Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 74.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,248 shares of company stock worth $1,407,269. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

