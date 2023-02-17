Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
