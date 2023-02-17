Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Avanos Medical

AVNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.