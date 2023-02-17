Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 238,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after buying an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.63.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

