Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.99 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,880 shares of company stock valued at $893,526. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

