Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 46,339 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

