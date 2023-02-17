Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

