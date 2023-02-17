Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.9 %

EPAC opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

