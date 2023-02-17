Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $942.38 million, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

