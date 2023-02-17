Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANF stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $40.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

