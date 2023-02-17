Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.86.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

