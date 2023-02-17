Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TNC stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.