Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 723 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 110.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 36,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $1,532,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.68 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.