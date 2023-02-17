Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

