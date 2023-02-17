Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $962,916. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $100.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

