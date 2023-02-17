Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 22.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.