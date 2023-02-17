Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

NYSE:DIN opened at $82.01 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.