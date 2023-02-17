Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Articles

