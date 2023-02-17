Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

