Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as low as C$4.85. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 166,152 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
