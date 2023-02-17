New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,666 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Prothena by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.46. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,134.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,097,187 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.