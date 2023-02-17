New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,733 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at $135,702,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at $135,702,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $5,704,919. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

